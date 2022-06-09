THE DRAGON HAS NO TEETH:

Vietnam was one of the few Asian countries that did not experience an economic contraction during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021. This year,Vietnam's GDP is expected to grow by around 5.5%, according to the World Bank.





Vietnam's economic performance during and after the pandemic has captured the attention of some major European firms.





German automotive supplier Brose, which has 11 factories in China, is currently deciding between Thailand and Vietnam for a new production location.





In December, Denmark's Lego announced it will build a $1 billion (€935 million) factory near the southern business hub Ho Chi Minh City, one of the largest European investment projects in Vietnam to date.



