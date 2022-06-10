June 10, 2022
TAX THE EXTERNALITIES:
Halving air pollution could yield up to 25% more food (Emma Bryce, June 10, 2022, Anthropocene)
Reining in air pollution--especially of one particular pollutant that's generated by burning fuel--would create cleaner air conditions that support thriving crops and boost agricultural yields in some countries by 25%, a new study finds.These compelling estimates, from a new Science Advances study, builds on several other recent research papers involving many of the same scientists, which investigated the link between nitrogen oxides and declining crop yields in the US.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 10, 2022 8:10 AM