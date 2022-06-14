June 14, 2022
SOO TO BE SEEKING ASYLUM WITH VLAD:
'Consciousness Of Guilt' Among Pardon-Seeking House Republicans (Chibueze Godwin, June 14 | 2022, National Memo)
It was Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the vice-chair of the select committee, who disclosed during her opening statement that "multiple Republican congressmen sought presidential pardons for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election."That so many House Republicans sought pardons could be construed as an admission of guilt, an acknowledgment of their involvement in possibly illegal conduct, and a sign of "potentially perilous legal and political moments to come" for former President Trump and his congressional allies."Why would members do that if they felt that their involvement in this plot to overturn the election was somehow appropriate?" Rep Adam Schiff (D-CA) asked on ABC's This Week, speaking of the pardon-seeking House Republicans.
