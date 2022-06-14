SOO TO BE SEEKING ASYLUM WITH VLAD:

It was Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the vice-chair of the select committee, who disclosed during her opening statement that "multiple Republican congressmen sought presidential pardons for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election."





That so many House Republicans sought pardons could be construed as an admission of guilt, an acknowledgment of their involvement in possibly illegal conduct, and a sign of "potentially perilous legal and political moments to come" for former President Trump and his congressional allies.



