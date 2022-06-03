SEND MORE:

Several Northeast states are among those gaining in population and wealth as residents flee higher tax states in search of greener pastures, according to a new report.





The analysis of IRS statistics by Wirepoints shows that in 2020, New Hampshire reaped more than $959 million after adding another 9,905 residents who migrated from other states.





Maine also fared well in the analysis, gaining 11,274 residents and more than $870 million in 2020, according to the group's analysis.





The report is based on the latest 2020 domestic migration data provided by the Internal Revenue Service, which tracks both migration and wealth, the group said.





"A growing population for the winners means an increasing tax base, economic growth and investment," the report's authors wrote. "For the biggest losers, it means more difficulties in paying down debts, higher taxes and fewer investments for the future."