June 22, 2022
DONALD WHO?:
Rebuked again: Trump's picks for House seats in Georgia go bust (Greg Bluestein, 6/22/22, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Republican voters rebuked Donald Trump for the second time in a month Tuesday by rejecting his picks for a pair of open U.S. House seats, another blow to the former president after his attempt to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp and other incumbents collapsed. [...]And Trump's attempts to unseat Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Insurance Commissioner John King and Attorney General Chris Carr were rebuffed by Republican voters who gave each of the incumbents convincing victories.
When you can't even get the Confederates to back your insurrection...
