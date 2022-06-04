RACKING UP THE MILES:

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION -- Will Staats made me swear to keep the location of our moose antler hunt a secret. Then he made me swear again. By the third time, I was a tad annoyed, roughly the same tad of annoyance I had felt when the 64-year-old retiree asked me, several times over the phone from his home in northern Vermont, if I would be able to keep up with him on our hike. I am in my mid-40s, in mid-shape, and much closer to being fired than retired, thank you very much.





I was wrong. You probably saw that coming, but I assure you that you cannot believe just how very wrong I was. And that is because Will Staats is not just the premier moose shed hunter in New England; he is also the greatest athlete I have ever met.