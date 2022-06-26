OTHER THAN THAT, HOW'S nATIONALISM WORKING OUT?:

By Sunday night -- the last day of a 30-day grace period -- Russia must pay roughly $100 million to bondholders, or else it will fall into default.





While its government has said it had attempted to pay investors, wartime sanctions have stymied Moscow's attempts to fulfill those payments and access vital market infrastructure.





Last month, the US Treasury had let a key sanctions exemption expire. Ending the carve-out meant US investors would no longer be allowed to receive payments from Russia.