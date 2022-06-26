June 26, 2022
OTHER THAN THAT, HOW'S nATIONALISM WORKING OUT?:
Russia is days away from a historic debt default as a $100 million payment comes due with Moscow cut off from the global financial system (Phil Rosen Jun 24, 2022, Business Insider)
There's a reason Vlad invested so much in Donald's campaign.By Sunday night -- the last day of a 30-day grace period -- Russia must pay roughly $100 million to bondholders, or else it will fall into default.While its government has said it had attempted to pay investors, wartime sanctions have stymied Moscow's attempts to fulfill those payments and access vital market infrastructure.Last month, the US Treasury had let a key sanctions exemption expire. Ending the carve-out meant US investors would no longer be allowed to receive payments from Russia.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 26, 2022 12:00 AM