June 16, 2022
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
Israeli startup on track for 'recharging roads' project at Italy's Bergamo Airport (SUE SURKES , 6/16/22, Times of Israel)
Israeli company Electreon, whose technology is integrated into roads that recharge the batteries of electric vehicles as they travel on them, is on track to design a lane for shuttles and service vehicles at Bergamo Airport northwest of Milan, Italy, the company said in a statement.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 16, 2022 8:21 AM