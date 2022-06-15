June 15, 2022
FINALLY NAILED HUNTER!:
Confederate flag-toting man, son convicted in Capitol riot (ASSOCIATED PRESS, 06/15/2022)
A federal judge on Wednesday convicted a Confederate flag-toting man and his son of charges that they stormed the U.S. Capitol together to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden delivered the verdict from the bench after hearing two days of testimony without a jury for the trial of Delaware residents Kevin Seefried and his adult son, Hunter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 15, 2022 6:01 PM