DEMOCRACY IN ACTION:

A new Examiner poll of 541 likely voters conducted by Change Research from May 26-29 shows 56% in favor of recalling the DA, who has a disapproval rate of 62%. [...]





When asked whether they supported "Expanding mental health treatment and stopping the use of jail as a mental health facility," 85% of voters expressed support.





When asked whether they support sending low-level criminals to diversion programs instead of jail, 68% expressed support.





Even the much-vilified policy of eliminating cash bail -- a signature Boudin policy -- has support from 50% of voters, with only 31% expressing opposition.





In addition, 49% of likely voters said they supported "Focusing resources on serious and violent felonies and stopping the prosecution of misdemeanors."