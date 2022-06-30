DANG, THE OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE WAS GOING SO WELL...:

"A couple months ago, I put her in touch with Congresswoman Cheney," Farah said. "She got a new lawyer and that's how this testimony came about."





John Berman asked Farah to elaborate, and she replied that Hutchinson was one of several former White House staffers who at first had a lawyer assigned to her from "Trump World." Farah added that Hutchinson's original legal representative was "someone who had been in the White House counsel's office," and "still aligned with Trump World" when she gave her first interviews to the committee.





"She did her interview, she complied with the committee, but she shared with me 'There is more I want to share that was not asked in those settings. How do we do this?'" Farah said. "In that process, she got a new attorney of her own. Congresswoman Cheney had a sense of what questions needed to be asked that weren't previously. So that's how this shocking testimony that people didn't realize before kind of came about, and it didn't come up in her earlier interview, some of those facts."





Panelist Kasie Hunt was the first to react, telling Farah "This sheds a lot of interesting new light on a lot of things." CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said the description reminded him of mafia cases where "the boss, the family pays for the attorneys for everyone on the indictment, or as many people as they can."





Berman interjected to point out "there are very junior people who can't often afford their lawyers too, so you have various committees or political committees that will provide counsel -- not necessarily something that's nefarious." Honig acknowledged that point, even as he retorted that "the number one flag for us as prosecutors this person may be ready to flip, they change out lawyers and go get a lawyer on their own."





Farah said, "I wouldn't be shocked if more witnesses end up coming forward after their testimony because they realize they can fill in more gaps" with everything they've learned from each other throughout the committee's investigation.