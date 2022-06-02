CRUSTY, BUT NEIGHBORLY:

By a 69%-29% margin, New Hampshire voters said "my community needs more affordable housing to be built." This represents a 9% increase from last year's survey. [...]





By a 52-40% margin, New Hampshire voters support changing town and city zoning regulations to allow more housing to be built.





By a 70-21% margin, respondents endorse setting a "hard limit" on how long local planning and zoning boards can take to review permits to build housing.





By a 38-35% margin, Granite State voters endorse the concept of a bill that failed this session, which would have allowed property owners to build up to four housing units on any residentially zoned lot served by municipal water and sewer.









By a 61-37% margin, N.H. voters oppose the idea that multifamily housing should only be built in cities, not in suburbs and rural areas.



