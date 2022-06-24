CRIMINAL IS AS CRIMINALS DO:

In the last half hour of its hearing yesterday, the Jan. 6th Committee revealed the names of six members of Congress who sought or expressed interest in presidential pardons for their participation in various plots to overturn the election. They were: Scott Perry, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Andy Biggs, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Mo Brooks.





At least those are the six pardon-seekers the committee knows of, based on interviews with former Trump administration officials.





Mo Brooks actually went further, recommending a few days after Jan. 6th that Trump grant "all purpose" pardons to all 147 congressional Republicans who objected to certifying Joe Biden's election on January 6 and for the 126 Republicans who signed an amicus brief supporting the Texas lawsuit that sought to cancel votes, outright, in the swing states Trump lost.