BECAUSE DONALD ISN'T A REPUBLICAN:

When even Facebook finally objects, you know the MAGA madness has gone way too far.





A political ad from Eric Greitens, the disgraced former Missouri governor, now a Republican Senate candidate in that state, was yanked Monday from the social media site by its parent company Meta for "violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement."





More than the usual arsenal of GOP lies and nonsense, there's an actual arsenal in the campaign spot. Heavily armed men in full military gear use a battering ram and toss flash grenades into an empty house. Holding a shotgun, Greitens says, "Today, we're going RINO hunting." Then he encourages viewers to "Join the MAGA crew, get a RINO hunting license."





RINO stands for "Republicans in Name Only." That term was once applied to Republicans who didn't always toe the party line. Now any GOP member who engages even the slightest brush with reality is met with derision, primary challenges, and warnings of violence from hard-core Trumpublicans.





Greitens's incendiary ad dropped days after Texas Republican convention delegates turned on two of its own conservative stalwarts. Senator John Cornyn was loudly booed because he's leading 10 Republicans negotiating with Democrats on a very modest gun reform bill after massacres last month at a Buffalo supermarket and a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.





Then Representative Dan Crenshaw and some staff members were jostled and heckled by the Proud Boys and other right-wing extremists. They called Crenshaw, a Navy Seal who lost an eye during an explosion while serving in Afghanistan, "eyepatch McCain," an insult Tucker Carlson debuted on his nightly Fox News hate hour last month. In a video, a man in a "45″ hat shouts that Crenshaw is a "traitor" who "needs to be hung for treason."





Once considered a GOP rising star, Crenshaw has been roasted by some in his party for debunking Donald Trump's lies about widespread voter fraud in an election he soundly lost.