...AND CHEAPER...:

Siemens Mobility is to build several hydrogen-powered trains for a network in the Berlin-Brandenburg metropolitan region of Germany, in the latest example of how hydrogen-based technology is being used in rail transport. [...]





Siemens Mobility, which is a separately managed company of industrial giant Siemens, said the trains would provide "completely CO2 emission-free mobility" and have a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour (around 99 mph).



