...AND CHEAPER...:

June 28, 2022
Hydrogen-powered trains to be used in Germany's capital region (Anmar Frangoul, 6/28/22, CNBC)
Siemens Mobility is to build several hydrogen-powered trains for a network in the Berlin-Brandenburg metropolitan region of Germany, in the latest example of how hydrogen-based technology is being used in rail transport. [...]Siemens Mobility, which is a separately managed company of industrial giant Siemens, said the trains would provide "completely CO2 emission-free mobility" and have a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour (around 99 mph).The firm has previously said the Mireo Plus H's range comes in at between 600 and 1,000 kilometers. "By switching from diesel to hydrogen, Heidekrautbahn will reduce its annual CO2 emissions by around three million kilos and save 1.1 million liters of diesel," the company said Monday.
