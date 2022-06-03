ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Even some supporters of Durham's probe said Sussmann's fast acquittal indicated that the long-time prosecutor misjudged the case.





"Everything just kind of fell apart," former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy said in a podcast recorded near the end of the trial. "The further we get into the trial, the more I can't understand why Durham brought this case...I'm just really surprised especially with everything riding on his investigation and his final report that he would take a chance like this with a case like this....I just wonder if it was worth it."