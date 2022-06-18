A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF DONALD INC.:

Political operations tied to former President Trump and the Republican Party paid millions to the organizers of the January 6, 2021, rally that preceded the now-infamous assault on the Capitol to thwart the certification of Joe Biden's victory, according to Open Secrets.





A non-partisan and non-profit group tracking money in U.S. politics, Open Secrets found that Trump's political operation and other GOP committees have paid over $12.6 million to the January 6 rally's organizers since the start of the 2020 election cycle.





The "full extent" of the aforementioned payments remains a mystery, said Open Secrets, because the Trump campaign and a horde of GOP groups funneled payments through American Made Media Consultants LLC, a vendor created by the Trump campaign to "act as a clearinghouse for its spending."





The Trump campaign has routed over $771 million through the vendor thus far, and the details of these transactions -- including recipients' identities and how much they received -- remain hidden.