June 18, 2022
A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF DONALD INC.:
GOP, Trump Political Operation Paid Millions To January 6 Organizers (Chibueze Godwin, June 18 | 2022, National Memo)
Political operations tied to former President Trump and the Republican Party paid millions to the organizers of the January 6, 2021, rally that preceded the now-infamous assault on the Capitol to thwart the certification of Joe Biden's victory, according to Open Secrets.A non-partisan and non-profit group tracking money in U.S. politics, Open Secrets found that Trump's political operation and other GOP committees have paid over $12.6 million to the January 6 rally's organizers since the start of the 2020 election cycle.The "full extent" of the aforementioned payments remains a mystery, said Open Secrets, because the Trump campaign and a horde of GOP groups funneled payments through American Made Media Consultants LLC, a vendor created by the Trump campaign to "act as a clearinghouse for its spending."The Trump campaign has routed over $771 million through the vendor thus far, and the details of these transactions -- including recipients' identities and how much they received -- remain hidden.
