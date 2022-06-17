June 17, 2022
A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEY ARE A NATION ARE ONE:
Catalonia recognises Israel committing 'crime of apartheid' against Palestinians (The New Arab, 17 June, 2022)
Catalonia's regional parliament on Thursday formally recognised that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people.Lawmakers in the autonomous Spanish region passed a resolution accusing Israel of overseeing a system that is "contrary to international law and is equivalent to the crime of apartheid as defined in the Rome Statutes of the International Criminal Court, Article 7.2 (h)".
June 17, 2022 4:46 PM
