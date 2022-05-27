



Not long ago, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi dismissed the whole "Indo-Pacific" discourse, the cornerstone of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue grouping (Quad), as nothing but an "attention-grabbing idea" which will "dissipate like ocean foam."





His ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, likewise lambasted the Quad, composed of the United States, India, Australia and Japan, as a "closed and exclusive cliqu[e]", which has more bark than bite.



