May 24, 2022
TRUMPISM IS RACISM:
Poll: 61% of Trump voters agree with idea behind 'great replacement' conspiracy theory (Andrew Romano, May 24, 2022, Yahoo! News)
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that more than 6 in 10 Donald Trump voters (61%) agree that "a group of people in this country are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants and people of color who share their political views" -- a core tenet of the false conspiracy theory known as the "great replacement."
