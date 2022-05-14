TRUMPISM IS AS TRUMPISTS DO:

Saturday's attack was live-streamed on Twitch and screenshots from the recording showed horrific scenes, including a woman who is shot in the head as she walks outside the store. In other screenshots, victims can be seen on the floor of the supermarket.





"It's like walking onto a horror movie, but everything is real. It is armageddon-like. It's so overwhelming," a police official at the scene told The Buffalo News.





A 106-page online manifesto, believed to have been uploaded by the shooter, explained that he was motivated by a conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by other races. In the document, he says he is 18 years old and a self-described white supremacist and anti-semite.