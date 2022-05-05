May 5, 2022

THE TRUMP BRAND:

Miller campaign volunteer was convicted for luring young boy for sex (Mark Maxwell,  May 4, 2022, KSDK)

 If you signed a petition to help put U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Illinois) on this June's primary ballot, there's a chance that a man convicted of luring a child for sex was the one who asked you to sign those campaign documents.

Congresswoman Mary Miller is facing new questions about her relationship with Brad Graven, a former state worker who pleaded guilty to luring a young boy to a drugstore parking lot for sex acts in 2005. 

Q is a false flag op.

