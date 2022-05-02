THE rIGHT EXISTS TO AMUSE NORMAL PEOPLE:

There have always been conspiracy theories: the moon landings were fake, Elvis is alive, Paul is dead. But as disinformation has sprouted across the internet, more malicious conspiracy theories have entered our homes, workplaces and even the halls of Congress. So you might not be surprised to learn that more than a million people have become followers of a conspiracy theory that birds aren't real. That's right. The birds you think you see flying in the sky are actually government surveillance drones. Sound insane? It's meant to. The Birds Aren't Real movement is, thankfully, pure satire, intended to mirror some of the absurdity that's taken flight across the country.