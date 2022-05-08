May 8, 2022
THE PROBLEM FOR ROE FUNDAMENTALISTS... (language alert):
What Americans Really Think About Abortion (Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux, Dec. 1, 2021, 538)
Ask Americans whether Roe should be overruled, and the answer seems pretty straightforward: Polls consistently find that a majority think the Supreme Court should keep the ruling in place. But Americans' views on abortion are hardly clear-cut. Majorities also support a variety of restrictions on abortion -- including limits on abortion in the second trimester -- that openly conflict with the Supreme Court's rulings. For example, a 2020 Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 69 percent of Americans favored laws requiring abortions to be performed only by doctors who had admitting privileges at a nearby hospital, even though the court ruled in 2016 that those laws place an unconstitutional burden on women's right to abortion. [...]Overall, perspectives on abortion tend to fall into three main camps. The first camp is a relatively small chunk of Americans (about 10 to 15 percent) who think abortion should be illegal in all cases. The second camp is a larger minority (about 25 to 30 percent) who want abortion to be legal in all cases. And the third camp is the majority of Americans (about 55 to 65 percent), who fall into a gray area, telling pollsters that they want abortion to be legal in some or most cases. That final category is all over the place, as it includes both people who think abortion should be legal only in cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life is at risk, as well as people who think abortion should be legal with only limited restrictions, perhaps for minors or for abortions in later stages of pregnancy.
...is that Americans who "support Roe" oppose its application and, instead, believe in extensive regulation. Arguing that states ought not be allowed to do so is a loser.
