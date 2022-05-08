THE PROBLEM FOR ROE FUNDAMENTALISTS... (language alert):

Ask Americans whether Roe should be overruled, and the answer seems pretty straightforward: Polls consistently find that a majority think the Supreme Court should keep the ruling in place. But Americans' views on abortion are hardly clear-cut. Majorities also support a variety of restrictions on abortion -- including limits on abortion in the second trimester -- that openly conflict with the Supreme Court's rulings. For example, a 2020 Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 69 percent of Americans favored laws requiring abortions to be performed only by doctors who had admitting privileges at a nearby hospital, even though the court ruled in 2016 that those laws place an unconstitutional burden on women's right to abortion. [...]



