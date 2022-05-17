May 17, 2022
THE POINT OF THE LAW IS THE INEQUALITY:
Updated Nation-State Law that includes 'equal rights' clause unlikely to advance (Carrie Keller-Lynn, 5/17/22, Times of Isrtael)
The law enshrines Israel as the Jewish national state but has been fiercely criticized as discriminating against minorities, and especially against Druze citizens, many of whom serve in senior positions in the Israeli military and other state agencies.Also on Sunday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced his intention to advance his proposal to create a new basic law to establish the principle of individual equality before the law.Holding quasi-constitutional status as basic laws, the nation-state statute requires an absolute majority of at least 61 votes to change and Gantz's equality bill would require the same to be passed.Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked of the Yamina party was quick to strike down both ideas, threatening to pull a "veto" if necessary to block them.Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar similarly slammed the reform effort, stating in his New Hope party's faction meeting that: "Israel is a Jewish and democratic country. Therefore - the Nation-State Law - that anchors Israel's identity as a Jewish country - will not be repealed and will not change."
