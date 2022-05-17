THE POINT OF THE LAW IS THE INEQUALITY:

The law enshrines Israel as the Jewish national state but has been fiercely criticized as discriminating against minorities, and especially against Druze citizens, many of whom serve in senior positions in the Israeli military and other state agencies.





Also on Sunday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced his intention to advance his proposal to create a new basic law to establish the principle of individual equality before the law.





Holding quasi-constitutional status as basic laws, the nation-state statute requires an absolute majority of at least 61 votes to change and Gantz's equality bill would require the same to be passed.





Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked of the Yamina party was quick to strike down both ideas, threatening to pull a "veto" if necessary to block them.



