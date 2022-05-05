May 5, 2022
THAT WAS EASY:
Renewables deliver 50% of German electricity consumption in first quarter (Edgar Meza, 6 May 2022, Renew Economy)
Renewable energy sources accounted for 50 percent of electricity consumption in Germany in the first quarter of 2022 - around nine percentage points more than in the same period last year.A total of around 73.1 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity were generated from wind energy, solar energy, hydroelectric power and other renewable energy sources between January and March, according to a report by the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Wuerttemberg and the German Association of Energy and Water Industries.
