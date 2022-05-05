THAT WAS EASY:





Renewable energy sources accounted for 50 percent of electricity consumption in Germany in the first quarter of 2022 - around nine percentage points more than in the same period last year.





A total of around 73.1 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity were generated from wind energy, solar energy, hydroelectric power and other renewable energy sources between January and March, according to a report by the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Wuerttemberg and the German Association of Energy and Water Industries.