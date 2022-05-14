May 14, 2022
THANKS, GUNWALKER:
Federal operation nabs nearly 43,000 illegal gun silencers shipped from China (Joshua Eaton, 5/13/22, NBC News)
A federal operation underway since 2019 has seized tens of thousands of illegal gun silencers smuggled into the United States from China, leading to the arrests of felons and domestic extremists, authorities say.The effort by four federal law enforcement agencies, dubbed Operation Silent Night, has seized 42,888 illegally imported silencers and 4,868 firearms as of March, and has led to 204 arrests, according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) report.
