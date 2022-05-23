May 23, 2022
PITY THE POOR LUDDITES:
Offshore wind farm balancing German power grid in green energy "milestone" (Benjamin Wehrmann 23 May 2022, Renew Economy)
For the first time, offshore wind energy in Germany is being used to stabilise the country's electricity system in case of grid fluctuations.The offshore wind farm Riffgrund 1, operated by Danish energy company Orsted, will act as a so-called secondary reserve for the grid, meaning "offshore wind power is just as reliable as power coming from conventional plants," Orsted Germany head Jörg Kubitza said.Offshore wind turbines are among the most reliable renewable power technologies and have become economically competitive system stabilisers, which had previously been the domain of conventional power plants, Kubitza added.
