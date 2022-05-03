PAYING OFF DEBTS:

Tulsa County District Court Judge Caroline Wall ruled against a motion to dismiss the suit filed by civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons in 2020. The Tulsa-based attorney said after Wall announced her ruling that it is critical for living survivors Lessie Benningfield Randle, 107, Viola Fletcher, 107, and Hughes Van Ellis, 101.





"We want them to see justice in their lifetime," he said, choking back tears. "I've seen so many survivors die in my 20-plus years working on this issue. I just don't want to see the last three die without justice. That's why the time is of the essence."





The packed courtroom, which Wall noted may have been over capacity, erupted in cheers and tears after she handed down her ruling.





Solomon-Simmons sued under Oklahoma's public nuisance law, saying the actions of the white mob that killed hundreds of Black residents and destroyed what had been the nation's most prosperous Black business district continue to affect the city today. The lawsuit also seeks reparations for descendants of victims of the massacre.





"In public nuisance cases, it is clear either criminal acts or destruction of personal property" constitute a nuisance, said Eric Miller, a Loyola Marymount University law professor working with the plaintiffs. Miller said that racial and economic disparities resulting from the massacre continue to this day.