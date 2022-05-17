May 17, 2022
OPEN THE BORDERS:
US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage (MATTHEW PERRONE and ZEKE MILLER, 5/17/22, The Associated Press)
Under fire from parents and politicians, President Biden's administration announced steps Monday to ease a nationwide shortage of baby formula, including reopening the largest domestic manufacturing plant and increasing imports from overseas.The Food and Drug Administration said it was streamlining its review process to make it easier for foreign manufacturers to begin shipping formula to the United States."We are hopeful this call to the global market will be answered and that international businesses will rise to the occasion to assist in bolstering the supply of products," said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, in a statement.
All Joe had to do was not be Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 17, 2022 12:00 AM