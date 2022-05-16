May 16, 2022
OKAY GROOMERS (everything alert):
QAnon's Chief Enabler Ran a Website Where He Brushed Off Concerns About Pedophilic Content (ALI BRELAND, 5/16/22, Mother Jones)
8chan's proprietor is Jim Watkins--an American but often Philippines-based pornographer, pig farmer, and internet forum entrepreneur. Over the years, Watkins and his team took special steps to keep the Q posts coming and purportedly verify their provenance, ensuring the poster's continued access to their followers. While 8chan's historic association with child sexual abuse material is familiar to close observers of the QAnon conspiracy, Mother Jones has reviewed a little-known archive documenting conversations in the moderation channel of Pink, an earlier internet forum, that capture Watkins, the site's administrator, pushing for a hands-off approach to the moderation of child porn-related content there. Entries in the archive, created between 2004 and 2018, show he was slow to address concerns about child pornography and sometimes dismissed advice from moderators seeking to stop the spread of potentially illegal content. They repeatedly record moderators of Watkins' forum coming to him for advice on how to handle issues related to child sex abuse material and pedophilic content, and Watkins responding with blasé indifference.Frederick Brennan, the original founder of 8chan, alerted Mother Jones to the logs' existence and put me in touch with researchers at the QOrigins Project, who have made a more user-friendly backup of the archive. "Ali we probably need to talk," Brennan, a former associate and now adversary of Watkins, first messaged me on Signal in March, explaining that he had been looking back at Pink records housed on the Internet Archive. "I was investigating Jim for something I thought was innocuous today, helping somebody who makes memes of him find more of his old photos. While doing that I discovered a few things...long conversations from circa 2009 and before between Jim Watkins and the Japanese users of BBSPINK. Almost all of the discussion keeps going back to child porn."
The Trumpists aren't obsessed with deviance because they oppose it.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 16, 2022 12:00 AM