NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





For the uninitiated, "The White Replacement Theory" claims that there is a grand plan to replace the white population of Western countries with people of color. "Since many white supremacists, particularly those in the United States, blame Jews for non-white immigration to the U.S. the replacement theory is now associated with antisemitism," the Anti-Defamation League explains. In other words, white supremacists believe Jews are masterminding a plan to replace whites.





The "white replacement theory" is becoming a more and more mainstream belief in America -- and it is colliding with other dangerous ideas, like the claim of election fraud.





A new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that a whopping 32% of Americans believe that "a group of people is trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains." This figure includes nearly half of Republicans polled.





I urge you to re-read that.





"A similar share (29%) also express concern that an increase in immigration is leading to native-born Americans losing economic, political, and cultural influence," the Associated Press reported.





The AP spelled out why those two beliefs -- "replacement" and loss of power -- are so dangerous. "These two key measures tap into the core arguments of Replacement Theory, a decades old idea, which posits that there is a group of powerful people in this country who are trying to permanently alter the culture and voting strength of native-born Americans by bringing in large groups of immigrants -- the study indicates about one in five (17%) adults agree with both of these central tenets."