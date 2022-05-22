IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

When the pandemic forced schools into remote learning, Washington-area science teacher Rebecca Bushway set her students an ambitious task: design and build a low-cost lead filter that fixes to faucets and removes the toxic metal.





Using 3D printing and high-school level chemistry, the team now has a working prototype - a 7.5cm (three-inch) tall filter housing made of biodegradable plastic, which they hope to eventually bring to market for $1 apiece.





"The science is straightforward," Bushway told AFP on a recent visit to the Barrie Middle and Upper School in suburban Maryland in the US, where she demonstrated the water filter in action.



