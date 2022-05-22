May 22, 2022
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
US high schoolers design cheap filter to remove lead from water (The New Arab, 22 May, 2022)
When the pandemic forced schools into remote learning, Washington-area science teacher Rebecca Bushway set her students an ambitious task: design and build a low-cost lead filter that fixes to faucets and removes the toxic metal.Using 3D printing and high-school level chemistry, the team now has a working prototype - a 7.5cm (three-inch) tall filter housing made of biodegradable plastic, which they hope to eventually bring to market for $1 apiece."The science is straightforward," Bushway told AFP on a recent visit to the Barrie Middle and Upper School in suburban Maryland in the US, where she demonstrated the water filter in action."I thought, 'We have these 3D printers. What if we make something like this?'"
