May 24, 2022

IT CAN ONLY MAKE THEM SOUND GHOULISH:

EXCLUSIVE: Poll Finds Abortion Issue No 'Silver Bullet' For NHDems (Michael Graham, 5/23/22, NH Journal)

Data from the latest New Hampshire Journal/Praecones Analytica poll show that while New Hampshire voters are more focused on the abortion issue, their fundamental stance -- supporting abortion in the early weeks of pregnancy while opposing it in the final months -- hasn't changed.

Supporting Roe is literally opposing that compromise. 
Posted by at May 24, 2022 7:01 AM

  

« A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE: | Main