DONALD WHO?:

Multiple embarrassing traffic stops. A credible accusation of insider trading. Photos of him sporting hoop earrings and a bra. A video of his hand near the crotch of a male staffer. Another video showing him jokingly but nakedly humping the upper body of potentially the same man--his cousin. And possibly more to come.





Few in politics have seen anything like the ever-worsening public relations trainwreck that has consumed the political career of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC). The unrelenting pile-up of damaging stories, insiders say, is the clear handiwork of political players determined to take out the 26-year old MAGA hero in the May 17 primary election.





With a field of hungry Republican primary opponents eyeing the divisive freshman's seat, the sources of the coordinated stories seem clear: the attacks are coming from inside the house.





"It's definitely a hit job that I'm happy to be a party to," a veteran North Carolina operative involved in the race told The Daily Beast.





"Most of the GOP universe has come around to align against this guy," he added. "You're seeing a full-court, state-based, establishment pushback against him. Get this guy out. Take him out. We're gonna see if we can pull it off in eight days."