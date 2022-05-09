DEPENDENT NO MORE:

A cutting-edge form of urban energy independence could make cities more resilient to blackouts -- and greener in the process. (Francesca Mathewes, May 9, 2022, Reasons to be Cheerful)

Take a stroll around Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood on a sun-filled spring afternoon and it's pretty much guaranteed you'll come across Romanesque-style greystones, classic brick three-flats and the sound of children deep in an after-school game of kickball echoing from the back alleys. What you might not be expecting is the brightly-colored mural emerging out of a vast, vacant lot along South Michigan Avenue -- and, more significantly, the massive electrical battery that lies behind that painted cinder block wall.





That battery is but one part of the Bronzeville Community Microgrid, which combines rooftop solar, natural gas-fired generators and batteries to produce and store energy at a local level. Once fully operational, it will, in effect, render the entire neighborhood "energy independent," giving it the ability to disconnect from and reconnect to Chicago's citywide grid at will.





This will earn it the accolade of becoming the country's first neighborhood-scale microgrid, (although its founders, Commonwealth Edison, or ComEd, point out that there could be other initiatives in the works of which they are unaware), with energy experts suggesting it could serve as a model for utilities and communities across the U.S.



