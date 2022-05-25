...AND CHEAPER...:

Bidders offering to implement offshore wind power projects with the lowest CO2 footpring could have an advantage in Germany's future renewable power auctions that determine who gets to install new wind farms in the country's territorial waters, according to energy policy newsletter Tagesspiegel Background.





Due to rapidly dwindling costs for offshore wind power generation that saw many projects with zero-support bids emerge in recent years, regulators are looking for new ways to rank proposed projects in auctions.





A proposal by Germany's council of federal states (Bundesrat) said projects with the lowest projected emissions and general environmental impact, for example thanks to using local production facilities, could be ranked up in auctions.





Industry alliance WAB said local producers could find themselves at an advantage if emissions resulting in the construction of turbines, groundings or substations are factored into the tender process, as long distances inflate transport emissions.