...AND CHEAPER...:

Veronika Grimm is an economics professor at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, and one of Germany's three special advisors to the federal government, called Economic Sages.





"We need to diversify and decarbonise our energy sources faster than initially planned," she says. To help achieve that goal, Ms Grimm wants the nation to "ramp-up" its use of hydrogen.





Hydrogen can store vast amounts of energy, replace natural gas in industrial processes, and power fuel cells in trucks, trains, ships or planes that emit nothing but vapour of drinkable water.





Ms Grimm's enthusiasm is gaining traction, caccording to the International Energy Agency (IEA), an energy research group, dozens of countries have published national hydrogen strategies, or are about to.