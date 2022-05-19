...AND CHEAPER...:

Ørsted and ARK Nature will test the potential of rewilding principles in restoring vital ocean biodiversity and will begin with an effort to restore shellfish reefs in the North Sea, where a marine field lab will be established .





Shellfish reefs are crucial to ocean ecosystems as they play host to reef builders such as oysters and mussels, and also provide food, shelter, and breeding grounds for a range of other species, and improve water quality.





Ørsted says its offshore wind projects under construction or planned for the North Sea could provide much needed locations to host shellfish reefs.





"When it comes to tackling the climate crisis and biodiversity loss, there's a real need for speed," said Rasmus Errboe, head of region continental Europe at Ørsted.





"We need urgent action - but that speed must not come at the expense of nature, and Ørsted believes it doesn't have to. With this new collaboration, I'm excited to add to our existing, ambitious global biodiversity programme.



