...AND CHEAPER...:

May 13, 2022

Direct switch from coal to renewables cheaper than going over gas "bridge" (Joshua S Hill 13 May 2022, Renew Economy)

According to TransitionZero, the carbon price needed to incentivise a switch from coal-fired generation to renewable energy and battery storage is -$62/tC02 in 2022, as compared to a carbon price of $235/tCO2 for natural gas.

"Despite some regional variation, our analysis shows a clear deflationary trend in the cost of switching from coal-to-clean electricity and calls into question the 615GW of gas and 442GW of coal proposed and under construction globally," said Matt Gray, co-founder and analyst at TransitionZero.

"Independent of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, this trend will accelerate - presenting governments with an economic opportunity to protect electricity consumers from continued fossil fuel volatility.

