...AND CHEAPER...:

According to TransitionZero, the carbon price needed to incentivise a switch from coal-fired generation to renewable energy and battery storage is -$62/tC02 in 2022, as compared to a carbon price of $235/tCO2 for natural gas.





"Despite some regional variation, our analysis shows a clear deflationary trend in the cost of switching from coal-to-clean electricity and calls into question the 615GW of gas and 442GW of coal proposed and under construction globally," said Matt Gray, co-founder and analyst at TransitionZero.



