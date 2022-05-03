...AND CHEAPER...:

Renewable power has been growing worldwide, but sources like wind and solar aren't available consistently, creating a need for storage solutions. Today, most large-scale energy storage uses lithium-ion batteries, which are expensive, or pumped hydropower, which is only available in certain places. Cheap energy storage systems that can be deployed anywhere could unlock new potential for renewable power.





Energy Dome thinks carbon dioxide could have a role to play. The company says its demonstration plant, where it has designed and begun trials, will soon be able to safely and cheaply store energy using carbon dioxide sourced from commercial vendors.





Compressing gases to store energy isn't new: for decades, a few facilities around the world have been pumping air into huge underground caverns under pressure and then using it to generate electricity in a natural gas power plant. But Energy Dome turned to carbon dioxide because of its physics.