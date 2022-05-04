May 4, 2022

ACTUALLY, "AI DISCOVER":

Scientists Discover Method to Break Down Plastic In Days, Not Centuries (Audrey Carleton, May 3, 2022, Vice)

A group of scientists at the University of Texas at Austin have created a modified enzyme that can break down plastics that would otherwise take centuries to degrade in a matter of days. 

The researchers, who published their findings in the peer-reviewed journal Nature last week, used machine learning to land on mutations to create a fast-acting protein that can break down building blocks of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a synthetic resin used in fibers for clothing and plastic that, per the study, accounts for 12 percent of global waste.  



Posted by at May 4, 2022 6:55 AM

  

« THE WRONG SENATOR FROM DELAWARE BECAME PRESIDENT: | Main | NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS: »