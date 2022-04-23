YOU CALL IT TRAFFICKING; THE TRUMPISTS CALL IT DATING:





Romanian police raided the home of prominent pro-Trump online personality Andrew Tate this month as part of a human-trafficking investigation, bringing new attention to Tate's ties to leading figures in the American MAGA movement.





Before the April 11 raid, Tate was best known as a kickboxer and vocal Trump supporter in the online far right. On social media, Tate portrayed himself as a wealthy cigar-smoking playboy, prompting one admirer to dub him the "king of toxic masculinity."





But Tate's treatment of women had an ugly side. In 2016, he was booted off the British version of Big Brother over a video of him hitting a woman with a belt. This March, Britain's Daily Mirror tabloid profiled him and his brother Tristan Tate and their Romania-based business which used webcam models to trick men into sending the brothers tens of thousands of dollars. In one video on his YouTube channel, Andrew Tate said "40 percent" of the reason he moved to Romania was because Romanian police were less likely to pursue sexual assault allegations.



