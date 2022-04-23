The quasi-alliance between China and Russia has rightly been gathering much attention as the backdrop to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But scant attention has been paid internationally to another important strategic shift - that of the move of South Korea's new president to strengthen cooperation with Washington and perhaps to join the Quad, currently composed of the United States, India, Japan, and Australia in facing up to China's goals of hegemony in the western Pacific region.





Whilst not directly related to the Russia-China entente, the Korean move underlines the indirect consequences beginning to flow from China's moves to confront the US and its allies. [...]



