WHAT BELTWAY?:

A new Morning Consult poll released Thursday found all of the 10 most popular governors are Republicans. New Hampshire's Chris Sununu is among them at number six.





Sununu and his fellow northeastern GOP governors- Charlie Baker of Massachusetts (#1), Maryland's Larry Hogan (#3), and Vermont's Phil Scott (#2) -- have dominated the top of the Morning Consult rankings for years. In fact, Sununu's sixth-place finish is a bit lower than usual for the three-term incumbent.



