April 29, 2022
WHAT BELTWAY?:
New Poll Ranks Sununu 6th Most Popular Gov in Nation (Michael Graham, 4/28/22, NH Journal)
A new Morning Consult poll released Thursday found all of the 10 most popular governors are Republicans. New Hampshire's Chris Sununu is among them at number six.Sununu and his fellow northeastern GOP governors- Charlie Baker of Massachusetts (#1), Maryland's Larry Hogan (#3), and Vermont's Phil Scott (#2) -- have dominated the top of the Morning Consult rankings for years. In fact, Sununu's sixth-place finish is a bit lower than usual for the three-term incumbent.According to the new poll, Sununu has a 63 percent job approval, while 32 percent disapprove, for a net +31 point approval rating. No member of the all-Democrat federal delegation comes close to matching those numbers.
