VLAD WHO?:

Russia is in no position to make demands. Nobody in the West is talking about ending sanctions at all, let alone anytime soon. Sanctions could and probably will go on for at least a decade. Oil and gas are the only working Russian major trade options except for trading with China. Oil can be eliminated as a revenue source simply by lowering the price.





Russia, trying to maintain income and currency values and some sort of credible trading position, is at the mercy of these famously fickle markets. Oil futures look like there will be a progressive 20% slide in the next year or so. The futures market prices aren't set in stone, but they are a barometer of pressure on prices.



