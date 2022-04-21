TO BE FAIR, PUTINISM/TRUMPISM IS FRENCH:

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stepped abruptly into France's tight presidential campaign Wednesday, urging voters to back incumbent Emmanuel Macron and alleging that far-right challenger Marine Le Pen is too closely linked to Russia.





Le Pen has faced scrutiny before over a 9 million euro ($9.7 million) loan that her party received in 2014 from the First Czech-Russian Bank.





Questions about Le Pen's ties to Moscow arose during her presidential bid five years ago that she lost to Macron, and they have emerged again amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. She reiterated during a debate between the two candidates Wednesday evening that the Feb. 24 Russian invasion was "inadmissible."





The tweet by Navalny's team, hours before the critical debate, threatened Le Pen's relatively smooth ride toward Sunday's runoff against Macron.





During the debate, Macron attacked Le Pen as being dependent on Russia.





"You are speaking to your banker when you speak of Russia, that's the problem, Madame Le Pen," Macron said.