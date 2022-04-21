THEY CAN'T BE REPLACED FAST ENOUGH:

Last month, the American Mind, the Claremont Institute's web magazine, published an article called "The Decline is Real." Brimming with male sexual anxiety, the piece discusses some research suggesting that testosterone levels and sperm levels are falling in Western populations. It edges up close to replacement theory. [...]





But the problem with the piece is less its content than the author's background. The American Mind has made something of a habit of publishing pseudonymous writers: "Peachy Keenan," "The Huntsman," "Horatius," "Rebecca," "Privata," and others. So it is, too, with the article worried about Western man's sperm count--but its pseudonymous author, "Raw Egg Nationalist," stands apart for having recently published a book with a Nazi publishing house. As in: a publishing house that is infatuated with Adolf Hitler.





I wish I were joking or exaggerating. What Raw Egg Nationalist's American Mind byline doesn't tell you is that his Raw Egg Nationalism Cookbook is published by Antelope Hill Publishing. Antelope Hill is a small publishing house that translates and publishes books like A New Nobility of Blood and Soil, by Richard Walther Darré, described in this way on the Antelope Hill site:





Richard Walther Darré, an Obergruppenführer in the SS, was the leading "Blood and Soil" ideologist of Germany and served his people as Reich Minister of Food and Agriculture. This book, A New Nobility of Blood and Soil, was massively popular in the Third Reich and led to a strengthening of the agrarian and agriculturalist movements. Highly influential on Hitler, the principles in this book are foundational to the National Socialist worldview.





Antelope Hill, we learn, is proud to present this new translation of Darré's book, which is the first English-language edition. A Daily Beast article from January referred to Antelope Hill as "openly fascist"; a blog that tracks reactionary racism labeled it "a white supremacist publishing company"; and Amazon has faced calls to stop selling its products. The Antelope Hill Twitter and Instagram feeds contain promotional material that playfully celebrates "uncle Hitler." To celebrate Hitler's birthday yesterday, Antelope Hill offered a discount on all its books, and an even bigger discount on a collection of Hitler's speeches, with the cutesy discount code "birthday_boy":