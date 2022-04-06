THERE'S A REASON FOX DOESN'T DO NEWS ANYMORE:

Consider the actual science. A recent large, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial (considered the gold standard in research) from Brazil confirmed what dozens of studies have already found. In brief: Ivermectin does not help reduce hospital admissions or emergency room visits for patients with Covid. In fact, the data is so compelling that one could argue any doctor that prescribes this medicine for a patient should have their credentials re-evaluated.





Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic that has been in use for animals since the 1970s and was eventually found to have clinical use in humans for treating lice, scabies and other parasitic diseases. Its use against Covid was born out of the early days of desperation during the pandemic when we were throwing any possible treatment for Covid as physicians, nurses and public health officials were trying to understand the very basic elements of the virus.





Laboratory-based studies in nonhuman subjects showed some promise in a paper that was later withdrawn. The drug's popularity really took off in December 2020, when Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chaired a hearing during which he accused the government of silencing health professionals and doctors who recommended alternative cures for Covid. The hearing garnered over a million views on social media platforms, lending instant credibility to the claims made by doctors who have no support from any reputable medical organization, including the American Medical Association and the American Pharmacists Association.





A cottage industry has since developed, with millions of dollars flowing to telemedicine companies who offer sympathetic videos that seem reasonable with no discussion of risks or benefits ... all for $89 out of pocket.





There is black and white evidence that ivermectin not only does not help Covid patients, but also that when the product intended for animals is taken by humans, it can cause harm, including a dramatic increase in calls to poison control centers nationwide. But the damage is done.



