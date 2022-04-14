April 14, 2022
THE TRUMPISTS MIGHT HAVE PICKED THE WRONG SIDE OF hISTORY, HUH?:
Russia's Defense Ministry said on April 14 that a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser caused ammunition to blow up, but Maksym Marchenko, the Ukrainian governor of the region around the Black Sea port of Odesa, said the ship had been hit by two Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles."Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage," he wrote in a post on Telegram as the war launched by Russia entered its 50th day.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 14, 2022 12:00 AM